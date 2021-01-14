RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — An Archbold woman was severely injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer rig near here Thursday night.
The crash occurred at 10:21 p.m. at U.S. 6 and Henry County Road 24, about three miles west of Ridgeville Corners.
Seriously injured was Brianna Rupp, 27, Archbold, while the driver of the tractor trailer, James Roth, 64, Archbold, was treated at the scene. Rupp was listed in "critical" condition Friday morning at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, according to a press release issued by the Henry County Sheriff's office, which handled the crash.
Rupp had been taken from the scene by a LifeFlight air ambulance which landed on U.S. 6, just east of the intersection where traffic was backed up.
According to the sheriff's office, Rupp was driving a Toyota 4Runner northbound on Henry County Road 24 when she failed to stop for the stop sign at U.S. 6. The vehicle was struck by Roth's westbound semi.
Rupp's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top on the south side of U.S. 6 against a fence that divides the road right-of-way/ditch from a farm field.
Roth's tractor trailer rig, also overturned and came to rest on the north side of U.S. 6.
Both units were heavily damaged.
Traffic on U.S. 6 was interrupted as first responders freed Rupp from her vehicle and authorities processed the scene.
Fire/fire rescue units from Ridgeville Township and Archbold joined the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Highway Patrol's Defiance post in responding to the scene. The sheriff's office handled the crash investigation.
Henry County Road 24 continues south and becomes Domersville Road in Defiance County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.