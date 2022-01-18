ARCHBOLD — Besides approving legislation concerning placement of a proposed income tax increase on the May primary ballot (see related story), village council also took action on eight other legislative matters during its Monday meeting, welcomed two new employees, and reviewed annual police and fire reports.
Police calls for service to the Archbold Police Department totaled 12,385 in 2021, according to Village Administrator, while fire and EMS calls for service to the village's fire department totaled 1,272.
Also Monday, council presided over the swearing in of a new village patrol officer, Nathanael Beck, and welcomed new water department employee Zachary Bly.
Additionally, council discussed efforts to establish a community reinvestment area (CRA). This would provide tax breaks to property owners on new investment.
Council has been provided a draft of a resolution that will be considered at its next meeting on Feb. 7.
The legislation would establish CRA boundaries (the entire village), designate a housing officer to administer the program and create a housing council.
In other legislative business Monday, council:
• passed an emergency resolution allowing bids to be advertised for the East Lutz Road improvement project. This will include roadway improvements, as well as sanitary sewer and water line work on East Lutz Road. The estimated cost is $1 million, with a $275,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant paying a portion.
• approved an emergency resolution allowing a contract with Terry Henricks Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram for purchase of a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck for the water department. The cost is not to exceed $47,720.
• passed an emergency resolution authorizing the purchase of a dump truck body and snow plow from Kalida Truck Equipment. The cost is not to exceed $176,595.
• approved an emergency resolution permitting the sale of village property, such as vehicles, by internet auction through govdeals.com.
• passed two emergency resolutions designating Farmers and Merchants State Bank, and Huntington Bank as depositories for the village's active and interim funds.
• approved an emergency resolution amending resolution 2021-83 concerning the "maximum amount of public funds to be awarded as active deposits." This raises the maximum level from $10 million to $15 million.
• passed an emergency resolution allowing the expenditure of the law enforcement trust fund to purchase tasers and accessories for the police department.
