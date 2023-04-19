ARCHBOLD — Village council here approved legislation concerning the pay of a seasoned new police officer during its regular meeting Monday as well as a contract for a waterline project.
Adam Berg will join the police force as early as Monday, according Village Administrator Donna Dettling. He will fill the vacant position of an officer who left in February.
"We're hoping that is the start day," she said.
Berg has 18 years of law enforcement experience, and has been a member of the Swanton Police Department, Dettling indicated. His rate of pay will be $29.45 per hour.
"I think we're really glad to get someone with 18 years (of experience)," she told The Crescent-News. "I think that's really going to round out our department and give us even more stability. He came very highly recommended."
When Berg is sworn in his employment will bring the Archbold Police Department staff to nine patrol officers, according to Dettling.
Also Monday, council approved a resolution authorizing a contract with Bryan Excavating, LLC, Bryan, for the South Defiance waterline project. The cost is $500,405.
The line is off the street, according to Dettling, and will be replaced this year "because we had so many breaks on that line ... we decided to push it ahead and get it done this year."
Bryan Excavating was the low bidder from among four contractors. The others were State Highway Clearing, LLC, Archbold, $574,951; Kyle J. Sherman Excavating, LLC, Perrysburg, $584,115; and Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, $599,460.
In other business, council:
• approved a resolution allowing the purchase of a 2023 Ford Super Duty F-250 pickup from Terry Henricks Ford, Archbold. The cost is not to exceed $58,500.
• received the monthly activity report from Archbold-German Township Fire Chief Dave Davis. He reported 57 rescue calls, 14 fire calls, and three mutual aid calls from other departments.
• received the monthly report from the Archbold Police Department. In March, 743 calls for service were fielded, with business and house checks responsible for 340 of those. Eight criminal arrests were made, with five of those for illegal drugs.
