ARCHBOLD — After five years in the making, the Village of Archbold is finally getting its long-anticipated wall mural.
A committee was tasked with bringing this project to life, and they selected artist Dave Rickerd of Cincinnati, to design a concept and paint the mural.
Rickerd, who has painted other murals throughout northwest Ohio including those in Napoleon, Deshler and Grand Rapids, created a design that he feels is “one of a kind and very unique to the community or anywhere else.”
The mural itself, measuring 136’ x 36’, and will be the largest of his creations in northwest Ohio.
The mural, which is located on the side of the old Rupp Furniture building located at 203 N. Defiance St., will feature a three-dimensional printer’s tray filled with historical images representative of the village of Archbold.
Each image has a specific story to be told.
When the mural is completed, the details of each compartment will be described on the Village’s website. Upon completion of the wall mural, there will be an empty compartment, labeled with the hash tag #archboldmural, which will be accessible to those who want to be part of the mural, and have a photo taken.
The mural is currently being livestreamed, and can be viewed from the Village website at www.archbold.com/mural-camera.
The mural is projected to be finished by mid-July and people are encouraged to stop by and see the progress being made and spend some time in this wonderful community. There are many restaurants, local stores and of course, Sauder Village, which would certainly make for an incredible day adventure for anyone. Truly a unique work of art, and certainly a mural that visitors will want to see again and again.
