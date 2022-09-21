ARCHBOLD — Village council here approved legislation during its Monday meeting allowing for a property purchase to help bolster residential development.
The related resolution was one of four legislative items handled by council during its second meeting of the month.
According to the resolution, the village will purchase 5.3 acres of land from Todd, Michael and Donna Burkholder. The three parcels are located on Schlatter and Burke streets on the southwest side of town.
The cost is $66,250 with the village's capital fund covering the bill.
Village Administrator Donna Dettling noted that officials would like to extend Burke Street — which presently extends from South Defiance Street (Ohio 66) a short ways to the west — to promote additional residential development in that neighborhood.
The resolution contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
On another legislative front, council let lie following a first reading an ordinance amending chapter 72 of the village's ordinances concerning golf cart usage on the town's streets.
The ordinance as written states that "golf carts are permitted to operate on all village streets within Archbold corporation limits provided they comply with all state and local Laws."
However, Dettling said this may be tweaked before council's next meeting on Oct. 3 when the legislation will be on the agenda for a second reading. As such, areas where golf carts will be permitted may be adjusted.
Also let lie Monday was an ordinance repealing ordinance 2020-12 prohibiting right turns on red for vehicles on Stryker Street (Ohio 2) turning south onto Defiance Street. The ordinance will return for a second reading at council's Oct. 3 meeting.
Dettling told The Crescent-News that the legislation had been enacted (in 2020) after a couple of incidents — one involving a scooter and the other a bicycle — at the intersection in 2019. However, the expectation was that the right-turn restriction would be revisited in the future, she indicated.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved an emergency resolution awarding a contract to Visu-Sewer of Ohio, LLC, to line sanitary sewers in part of Archbold. The cost is $1,113,920.
• scheduled Trick or Treat night for Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
• received the village's investment earnings report. According to Dettling, it shows that the village has earned $59,000 in interest through August, far more than the $36,000 investments earned in all of 2021.
• was informed that the village has received a letter from the Black Swamp Arts Council seeking support for the organization's request for grant funds from The Ohio Arts Council. Dettling noted that this effort would fit into the village's comprehensive plan. She said she was excited to see the Black Swamp Arts Council "take this even further than our comprehensive plan did."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.