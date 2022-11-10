ARCHBOLD — Archbold Village Council approved a pair of ordinances raising certain fees during its Monday meeting.
The ordinances were among the six legislative items council handled during its first meeting of the month.
The first repeals a past ordinance (1981-23) and approves new legislation that establishes a $160 per-foot charge for an “undeveloped parcel that develop(s) abutting a newly constructed street.”
The second ordinance also repeals a previous ordinance (2022-31) and replaces it with one that establishes new fees for water and sewer service.
They include:
• water/sewer security deposit, $200.
• security deposit for water only or sewer only, $100.
• delinquent account turn-on outside Archbold, $70.
• water main tap, $65 per foot of frontage.
• sanitary sewer tap, $60 per foot of frontage.
• stormwater tap, $60 per foot of frontage.
• delinquent account turn-on inside Archbold, $50.
• turn-on and turn-off fee outside Archbold, $35.
• turn-on and turn-off fee inside Archbold, $25.
• repair/replace damaged meter caused by user, actual cost.
• bulk fees: $10 for first 1,000 gallons, $5 for each successive $1,000 gallons.
Both ordinances have emergency clauses, meaning they become law immediately rather than after a waiting period.
According to Archbold Village Administrator Donna Dettling, the fee hikes are needed to compensate for ongoing price increases.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved an emergency resolution allowing a decrease of $12,580.32 in the village’s street resurfacing contract.
• passed an emergency resolution authorizing chemical purchases from several contractors for the village’s water and wastewater departments.
• approved an emergency resolution allowing the rent of 185 acres of municipal-owned farmland on East Lutz Road to Rodney Buehrer. The price is $216.40 per tillable acre.
• passed an emergency resolution allowing an increase of $8,273.07 in the village’s sidewalk improvement project contract.
• was informed that village income tax receipts were up 9% in October compared to the same period in 2021. The year-to-date total is $4,805,059, compared to $4,407,206 through October 2021.
• received the Archbold Police Department’s October report. The department fielded 944 calls, running the 2022 total to 8,155. This included 281 business checks, 167 houses checks and 159 traffic offenses in October.
• reviewed the monthly Archbold-German Township Fire Department report, showing 83 calls in October and 908 for the year. This includes 67 rescue calls.
