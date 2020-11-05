ARCHBOLD — Water issues are a major focus of village officials here.
Not only did they discuss an increase in water (and sewer) rates during their Monday meeting (see related story), but they also are planning a major water quality improvement project that is expected to be on village council’s agenda on Nov. 16.
Specifically, the village administration plans to ask council to allow the granulated activated carbon (GAC) treatment project to be put out for bid. The project’s estimated cost is $7.5 million.
The project’s main purpose is to install a GAC filtration system at the North Street water plant, next to the town’s two reservoirs. The system allows impurities to be removed from the town’s water supply, especially trihalomethanes, a treatment bi-product which is deemed a potential health hazard by EPA.
Design work is almost compete on the new system, according to Administrator Donna Dettling.
“We looked at several different types of carbon,” she said. “We spent a lot of time studying that to make sure we got it right. We went into design thereafter.”
The project will be financed over 20 years with low-interest loans, according to Dettling, but the village presently has no debt on the water plant.
In a recent communication with The Crescent-News, she noted several other tasks that will involved in the project, including rebuilding filters, adding water treatment with ultraviolet light, replacing chlorine gas with chlorine liquid in the treatment process and placing/upsizing a carbon dioxide tank.
While expensive, the GAC system provides high hopes for communities with various water issues.
The Mercer County city of Celina, which had water quality issues with Grand Lake St. Marys, installed a GAC system in 2008, while Defiance — with the same trihalomethane concerns as Archbold — is planning to install the system in the next couple years.
Archbold is moving forward on a new elevated water storage tank at East Lutz Road and North Clyde’s Way. Council authorized the $1.5 million project to be put out for bid during Monday’s meeting.
On the wastewater front, the village began a $4.2 million, two-phased project this fall to expand and improve its sewer plant.
The first phase represents an expansion to accommodate growth at the town’s food plant (Conagra).
The company has announced plans to add a new Hunt’s tomato line that is expected to employ 100 more workers eventually. (Conagra is planning to move the line from Tennessee, where a plant will close.)
Dettling explained that Conagra will cover 80% of the phase I cost, which is $1.4 million.
The village later figures to benefit from the increase employment through its 1.5% income tax, as well as increased water and sewer revenues. Dettling said Conagra is “by far” the town’s biggest water and sewer user.
The second phase of the wastewater project — estimated at $2.8 million — will include the addition of UV disinfection renovating anaerobic digesters and increasing pumping capacity among other improvements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.