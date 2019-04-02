ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council passed a handful of legislative items.
Topping the list was an agreement with Norfolk Southern Corporation to “cost share a full depth rubber surface crossing improvement for the Defiance Street rail crossing.”
The crossing, which cuts through the middle of the village has long been a hot-button topic. Now, the village is taking a pro-active approach to better the sometimes hazardous tracks.
The village has agreed to commit funds totaling $103,022.
The village is looking for the “opportunity to improve the grade crossing with a better long-term improvement for maintenance and durability,” according to Monday’s legislation. “(The improvement) will also provide a smoother surface for motorists and reduce the frequency of future closures for maintenance.”
According to village and Norfolk Southern officials, the improvements, which will cause the temporary closure of the crossing, will begin at the crossing “as soon as weather permits.”
In other business, council:
• repealed an amended resolution for an income tax agreement with ConAgra. The resolution was repealed due to “ConAgra meeting the requirements for the village’s tax credit program.”
• okayed three applications for agricultural district designation. Council held a public hearing on Monday prior to its regularly scheduled meeting, for the public to discuss and consider the applications.
• approved legislation to advertise for bids for Phase II of the Memorial Park ball diamonds project. The preliminary engineer’s estimate for the project is $188,000. According to village officials, the project will include construction of a second ball diamond; grading of the northwest field along with the installation of an infield and warning track; storm sewers; drainage structures and subsurface drainage structures. Officials noted fence installation will not be part of this contract, but will be done separately at a later date.
• approved participation in the ODOT road salt contracts awarded in 2019.
• scheduled its next meeting for April 15 at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.