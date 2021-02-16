ARCHBOLD — Starting Feb. 23, parents of a child who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 are asked to register their child for kindergarten online through Final Forms. The link to Final Forms can be found on the district’s website.
After registering the child, parents will need to sign up their child for kindergarten screening through PTCFast. This link will be available on the district website started Feb. 23.
For more information, go to the district website at http://www.archbold.k12.oh.us or call the school at 419-466-2727.
Kindergarten screening will take place at the school on March 22-23. There will no school for this year’s preschool and kindergarten students on those dates.
Parents bringing their child to the screening appointment are asked to report to the east side front entrance (closest to the barn). The child will need to wear a mask, and a temperature check will be done before the child can enter the building. Parents will not be allowed into the building during the screening.
Parents also will need to bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency (utility bill or rental/lease agreement) and custody papers if applicable.
