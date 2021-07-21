ARCHBOLD – During his report, Superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo thanked a resigning teacher and welcomed his replacement during the Archbold Area Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday.

The board accepted the resignation of Jon Fether and also approved Sarah Dominique as his replacement. Fether also served as a multi-sport coach in the district at different levels.

Selgo also gave an update on the parking lot repavement project that was completed and asked the board to approve a joint-contract with ProMedica and the Four County Career Center for Behavioral Health services.

The board also:

• approved a change order of $4,000 with Gerken Paving for the replacement of catch basins as a part of the parking lot project.

• approved Jed Grime as a volunteer golf coach.

• approved Sarah Lovejoy as a volunteer girls tennis coach.

• approved Carly Osinski as a volunteer girls basketball coach.

• appointed Jeremy Hurst as delegate and Tyson Stuckey as alternate for the OSBA Annual Business Meeting on Nov. 8.

