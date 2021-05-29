WAUSEON — An Archbold teen has been arraigned here in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on an attempted murder indictment.
Miguel Garza, 18, pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, each an unclassified felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 9 and bond was set at $250,000 cash.
He allegedly attempted to cause the death of two people on April 6. The indictment names Laurie Garza and Lauraina Garza as victims, according to Fulton County Common Pleas Court records.
Each charge includes a firearm specification stating that the defendant “had a firearm on or about his person or under his control while committing the offense, and displayed the firearm, brandished the firearm, indicated that he possessed the firearm or used it to facilitate the offense.”
