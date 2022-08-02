ARCHBOLD — Village council here on Monday approved the bidding process for a large sanitary sewer lining project that will impact a quarter of the town.
A related emergency resolution was one of four legislative items handled by council. The other three included one related to fireworks rules.
The sewer resolution allows Village Administrator Donna Dettling to seek bids for a project that concerns a sanitary sewer lining project covering areas west of North Defiance Street (Ohio 66) and north of Stryker Street (Ohio 2).
Sewers there will be lined with a plastic material to address their aging condition.
The project approved for bid Monday figures to cost $1.2 million, according to the engineer’s estimate. Nearly 40% of this will be covered with the village’s share of American Rescue Place Act funds, according to Dettling.
She said other areas will be addressed as the village’s capital funds are built back up.
“It depends on how this one (project) goes and how capital money builds back up,” Dettling told The Crescent-News. “It could be a couple more years before we schedule another one.”
The legislation’s emergency clause allows it to become law immediately rather than after a waiting period.
Also Monday, council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that will place village prohibitions against the discharge of fireworks within the town.
This legislation addresses state House Bill 172 (HB 172) which was passed in Columbus in February and allows the “discharge, ignition or explosion of certain fireworks on certain days each year.”
Municipalities could have opted out of this provision by passing related legislation before it went into effect earlier this year. Council failed to do so earlier this year, allowing the provisions of HB 172 to go into effect, but changed that with Monday’s action.
By a 4-2 vote, council also defeated a resolution that would have allowed the temporary closure of North Defiance Street for two community events.
In March, council approved two separate closures on North Defiance Street for the “Parade of Lights” in November and a concert. But some negative feedback from business owners who did not want the street closed had been received.
In other business Monday:
• Dettling informed council that receipts from the village’s income tax are up 10.9% compared to the same time last year. The tax was increased by voters by 0.3% for police and fire services during a vote in May. That increase is scheduled to go into effect in January.
• council approved an emergency resolution allowing a final change order of $24,628 for the water plant’s granulated activated carbon project.
