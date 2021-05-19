ARCHBOLD – Superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo thanked the community for passing a five-year emergency levy on May 5 during the latest meeting of the Archbold Local Schools Board of Education on Monday.
“On behalf of Archbold Area Schools, I would like to thank the communities of Archbold and Ridgeville for the five-year emergency levy passed on May 4,” Dr. Selgo stated in his report. “The final tally was 318-67, which represents 83% support.”
Dr. Selgo also gave an update on the repaving project of the schools parking lot. Later in the meeting, the board approved a bid of $59,920.00 from Gerken Paving for the project.
The board also:
• approved the 2021 graduation list.
• approved continued membership to the OHSAA.
• approved an overnight trip for the Spanish Club to Puerto Rico in the summer of 2022.
• approved a request for reassignment for Jessica Short from high school study hall aide to High School Media Center Specialist for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved a one-year contract for Brittany Dominique as special education aide for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved Allison Bentley as a teacher and ninth grade volleyball coach for the 2021-22 school year.
• accepted the resignation of Ryan Hicks as custodian.
• approved Brodie Nofziger as assistant girls soccer coach for the 2021-22 school year.
