ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Local Board of Education heard an update from superintendent Jayson Selgo on the start of school plans during a quick meeting held on Monday.
After reviewing the return to school plan, Archbold elected to go with a staggered start, meaning different grades will be in the buildings on different days for the first week of school.
“We have elected to go with a staggered start,” Dr. Selgo told the board. “Certain grades will come in Wednesday, Aug. 19, other grades will come in Thursday, Aug. 20. Friday we are going to have no students in the building, but we’ll have a profession staff day and we’ll take a look at some of the procedures from Wednesday and Thursday and we’ll make the necessary changes.”
Dr. Selgo also gave the board updates on the parking lot reseal project and the latest update from the OHSAA on contact sports for the fall.
At the end of the meeting, board member Phil Nofziger wanted to reach out the all the district building administrators, who were at the meeting.
“I want to thank the administrators for all the work you guys have done,” said Nofziger. “This can not be easy. The plan (return to school) is great. The timing, we didn’t jump into it too early and we didn’t wait until it was too late. It’s been very good and I appreciate it as a board member.”
The board also:
• approved a donation from the Archbold Band Boosters to the Archbold Band Department for $1,208.21.
• accepted the resignations of Maghan Burkle as middle school playground aide, and Kylie Rufenacht as eighth-grade volleyball coach.
• approved Caleb Hogrefe as a student custodial worker for the summer, effective July 29.
• approved one-year supplemental contracts for Lindsey Ames (eighth-grade volleyball) and Michele Bagrowski (high school quiz team).
• accepted the resignation of Ron Rice as elementary custodian.
• approved a transition for school nurse Karla Petersen from part time to 7.5 hours per day.
• approved Amy Sauder as middle school playground aide.
