Beard BPOE essay winners
Photo courtesy of Archbold High School

Two Archbold High School freshmen did well in the recent Elks District Americanism Essay Contest with the writing prompt, “What freedom of speech means to me.” Here, Charlie Beard, co-chairman of the BPOE 147 Defiance Elks Lodge congratulates Hallie Hahn (left), who placed second in the contest, and Elizabeth Theobald, who won first place in the district and state competition.

Load comments