ARCHBOLD — Parents of children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 are asked to bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residence and custody papers, if applicable, to the office for Archbold Elementary School kindergarten registration.
The dates are Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Feb. 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Children do not have to be present for the registration. When parents come in to register, they will schedule an appointment for the child to be screened in March.
Online registration is available beginning Feb. 14, although parents will still need to come to the school to register.
For those unavailable to register during this time, call the school at 419-446-2727.
Kindergarten screening will take place in the school March 23-24. Parents who register their children will be given a scheduled appointment for the screening.
For more information, go to the district website at www.archbold.k12.oh.us or call the school.
There will be no classes for the current kindergarten students on March 23-24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.