ARCHBOLD — Superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo backed up what was stated on the school year during his report to the Archbold Area Board of Education on Monday.
Middle school principal Matt Shields lauded the work the school staff has done this year, working around all the COVID restrictions that have come this school year.
“I think a lot of that goes to the cleaning efforts of our staff,” Shields said on the students being able to return to the classroom.
Selgo echoed that statement during his report to the board.
“I want to call out our administrators, our teachers and support staff,” said Dr. Delgo. “They are learning a new way.”
The board went into executive session to discuss a personnel issue. No action was taken.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the amounts and rates determined by the budget commission and authorized the necessary tax levies and certified them to the county auditor.
• approved the annual State of Ohio Cooperative Purchasing Program membership, beginning Feb. 1.
• approved donations of $450 to the athletic program.
• approved a resolution expressing commitment to the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
• approved a one-year absence for Jennie Johnson for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved Ben Osterland as a volunteer track coach.
• approved one-year supplemental contracts for Chris Baden, Zach Belknap, Brian Ball, LaRoy Martinez and Nick Hudson as assistant track coaches.
• approved Michelle Shafer as a classified substitute for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved Chloe Schramm as a volunteer softball coach.
