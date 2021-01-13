ARCHBOLD — For the first meeting of the year, the Archbold Local Board of Education began the process of putting a levy on the ballot.
The levy would be an existing tax and not a new levy.
The board approved the submission of the current five-year forecast and the district schedules of debt in tax of the tax budget to the county budget commission. Along with that, they also approved a resolution determining to proceed with the submission to the electors of the question of renewing an existing emergency tax levy.
The board also went into executive session to discuss the employment, compensation, promotion or demotion of a public employee and took no action.
The board also:
• appointed Greg Nafziger to the Archbold Community Library board for a seven-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
• approved one-year classified substitute contracts for Joslyn Tijerina and Karen Walker.
