ARCHBOLD – The Archbold Area Board of Education quickly went through a light agenda at the meeting held Monday at the High School.
After the superintendent’s reports was given by Dr. Jayson Selgo, district treasurer Christine Ziegler presented the board with the approval of Hylant Group/Ohio School Plan Liability, Auto and Property Insurance, beginning on July 1-June 30, 2021, for $55,354. It is an increase of 2% from last year.
The board approved the numbers.
The board approved a handful of personnel items for the 2020-21 school year. They accepted the resignations of Melissa Nafziger as computer applications teacher and yearbook advisor and Chelsey Smith as vocal music/choir director. They rescinded the offer to Todd Grosjean as volunteer golf coach and approved Clint Barnes to the same position. The board also approved Stewart Rodger as boys soccer coach and approved Garrett Morton as a volunteer football coach.
The board also approved Johnny Lantz and Joe Williams (each at 50%) as assistant boys soccer coaches.
Emily Walker, Adam Walker, Jakob Beaverson, Molly Conway, Carson Meyer and Lucia Rodriguez were approved as student custodial workers for the summer. Logan Grime was approved as a student volunteer for technology support for summer 2020.
The board went into executive session with no action taken.
In other action, the board:
• accepted donations totaling $1,470 from anonymous teachers for the general fund. They also accepted $1,450 for class of 2020 yearbooks and $2,000 from Lauber Insurance for the Dave Ramsey Curriculum Program.
• approved the May meeting minutes and May 2020 financial reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.