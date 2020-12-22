@CNRandyR
ARCHBOLD — The beginning of the process to place a renewing emergency levy on the ballot was at the top of the agenda for the Archbold Local Board of Education.
“This levy is just a renewal,” said superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo. “It will continue the operation of the school district. It is not a new tax, which is important.”
Selgo pointed out that with monies falling short, the district needed the renewal.
“With state funding being cut from last spring and then the pipeline appeal, should those outcomes become favorable that will help, but by no means something we’re not concerned about. Maintaining this source of revenue with the emergency levy is vital but won’t eliminate the financial concerns we are facing.”
In her report, elementary principal Dorothy Lambert talked about third-grade reading testing.
“We were down 4% (in test scores), which I think is great,” she said in comparing the numbers from a year ago. “I’m very pleased. Compared it to the state scores. They went down 7%. So while we lost 4%, the state lost about 7. Overall, with everything happening in the world, I think our teachers and our third-grade students did a great job preparing for the fall test.”
The board also:
• approved a fund transfer of $7,723.47 from the general fund to turbine maintenance.
• approved a transportation agreement between the board and Bobby and Kara Cowell for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved a donation of $9,500 from the band boosters from the football concession stand.
• approved a cash donation of $3,183 from Jayson and Olivia Selgo.
• approved a donation of $1,280 from Jeremy Hurst to the Archbold athletic programs.
• okayed the advancement of Justin Dominique to building supervisor for the 2020-21 school year, beginning on Jan. 1.
• okayed Denise Brown as a volunteer swim coach for the winter season.
• approved one-year supplemental contracts for Caleb Wyse (75%) and Adam Grisier (25%) as high school musical directors.
• approved Beth Yoder and Josh Voll as musical assistant.
• approved Courtney Grisier as musical director assistant
.• approved Sherry Penrod as a classified substitute teacher for the 2020-21 school year, effective Dec. 8.
