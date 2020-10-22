ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Area Board of Education approved various donations during its monthly meeting on Monday.

The board approved donations of $25 to the FFA in memory of Phil Grieser, $1,200 from Rivello McDonald’s to the district for student enhancements, and the transfers of $393.45 from the class of 2020 to the class of 2022 and $1,089.76 from the class of 2024 to the class of 2025.

The board also approved a tuition reimbursement for Jennifer Hurst for classes taken during the 2019-20 school year for continuing her education. The board then approved Pam Bernath, Trevor Short, Tony Grime, Ben Gericke and Sherry Tatum as classified substitutes for the 2020-21 school year.

During his report, superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo announced parent/teacher conferences will be held virtually on Nov. 19 and 23.

