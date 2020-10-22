ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Area Board of Education approved various donations during its monthly meeting on Monday.
The board approved donations of $25 to the FFA in memory of Phil Grieser, $1,200 from Rivello McDonald’s to the district for student enhancements, and the transfers of $393.45 from the class of 2020 to the class of 2022 and $1,089.76 from the class of 2024 to the class of 2025.
The board also approved a tuition reimbursement for Jennifer Hurst for classes taken during the 2019-20 school year for continuing her education. The board then approved Pam Bernath, Trevor Short, Tony Grime, Ben Gericke and Sherry Tatum as classified substitutes for the 2020-21 school year.
During his report, superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo announced parent/teacher conferences will be held virtually on Nov. 19 and 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.