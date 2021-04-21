ARCHBOLD – The Archbold Area Schools Board of Education approved the process to a multi-year plan of replacing the parking lots at the High School and Elementary School, and also approved to replace a bus involved in a March accident during its meeting on Monday. Both items were brought to the board by the school superintendent, Dr. Jayson Selgo.
The parking lot job will begin with the west side of the high school lot. Dr. Selgo will solicit bids for the total project.
The board also:
• approved a $1,000 donation to the boys basketball program.
• approved participation in the OHI Charter Workers’ Compensation Group Rating program.
• approved an overnight trip for eighth-graders to visit Washington, D.C. from April 28-May 1, 2022.
• approved certified two-year contracts for: Crista Bacarella, Derrick Baksa, Kristina Bowerman, Jeff Brunswick, Miranda Bzovi, John Culler, David Dominique, Jacob Elting, Zeb Frank, Zach Gericke, Mary Gingerich, Shelby Graber, Mindy Gruenhagen, Amy Johns, Megan Martz, Ryan Sell, Miranda Sumpter, Alissa Stockburger, Ryan Thorne, Megan Wiemken, Joseph Williams, Elizabeth Yoder and Jamie Zagarella.
• approved two-year classified contracts to: Hans Burkholder, Susan Crawford, Ryan Hicks, Tiffanie Kruse, Valerie Nafziger, Karla Petersen, Rachel Plassman and Erinn Wyse.
• approved a contract for Brenda Beck as a summer school tutor for a total of 20-30 hours.
• approved Dawson Liechty, Jordan Rodriguez and Lance Bauer as student summer workers.
• approved Jennifer Kidder as a volunteer girls soccer coach.
• approved David Walker as eighth-grade and Tom Walker for seventh-grade football coaches.
• approved a two-year contract for Lorinda Brader as technology director.
• approved a three-year contract for Dorothy Lambert as Elementary Principal.
• approved a five-year contract for Jayson Selgo as Superintendent.
• approved the reassignment of Tess Pinter from the high school media center to high school secretary for the 2021-22 school year.
