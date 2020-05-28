ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Rotary Club will award $7,750 in college scholarships to 11 Archbold seniors, with an additional $500 to be awarded to two Archbold area residents attending Northwest State Community College.
Archbold seniors who will receive $1,000 scholarships are Kayla Boettger, Elijah Zimmerman and Benjamin Oyer. Receiving $750 scholarships are Noah Hogrefe, Ethan Hagans and Riah Short. Chloe Nofziger, Adam Walker and Lauren Coressel each received $500 scholarships.
Elizabeth Mignin and Sara Lovejoy, seniors who have been very involved in Archbold’s FCCLA service club during their high school years, each received a $500 college scholarship for their commitment to community service.
Rotary also will award two $500 scholarships to residents of the Archbold school district who attend Northwest State; however, those scholarship recipients have not yet been selected.
