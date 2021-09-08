ARCHBOLD — Village council here did its part Tuesday in preparing for a budding fall event downtown, and also took action on safety-oriented legislation concerning electric bicycles.
Those two topics were addressed in two of the three legislative items council approved during its first meeting of the month, held 24 hours later than normal due to Labor Day.
One of the legislative items was an emergency resolution allowing the temporary closure of Ohio 66 (North Defiance Street) on Oct. 30 to make room for the Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce's "Run for the Pumpkins" 5-K event.
The fundraiser debuted last year with 213 persons participating, according to Archbold Chamber of Commerce Director Rhonda Leininger, who spoke with The Crescent-News Tuesday. Another 75 kids or so joined the "Goblin Run" held after the adult event, she said.
The same lineup is planned this year with Defiance Street expected to close on the morning of Oct. 30.
Leininger said the event will continue down Holland Street and into a residential neighborhood before ending back where it started on North Defiance Street.
Entry fees of $20 or $30 — depending on whether participants want a T-shirt — will help fund the Chamber, maintain Archbold's longstanding "Festival of Lights" Christmas display in Ruihley Park and benefit the annual "Parade of Lights" event, Leininger indicated.
The resolution contained an emergency clause allowing the legislation to become law immediately.
Also Tuesday, council passed an emergency ordinance amending chapter 75 of the village code concerning electric bicycles.
Effective immediately, children under the age of 14 will be prohibited from operating such bikes in Archbold, according to Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
Noting the village police chief's input on the matter, she said during an interview following council's meeting that "we wanted to be a little bit more restrictive and safety proactive."
The third legislative approved Tuesday — also a resolution with an emergency clause — amends the village's pay plan to provide additional incentives for positions with licensing in the water and wastewater divisions.
Those persons would be paid an extra $1.50 per hour when they obtain the different licensing classes, which at least for wastewater include four classes.
"It's a big incentive for them to go after it," said Dettling.
She noted that the change is a strategy to help retain employees, some of whom might be sought by other communities for employment. And this is tied into a similar problem many businesses and employers are having today — finding and retaining employees.
"Absolutely," she said. "That's why it came up and why council was very supportive."
In other business Tuesday, council:
• was informed that receipts from the village's 1.5% income tax are running 15.49% higher than this time last year. "That's pretty phenomenal," commented Dettling who said last year's receipts dropped about 2%. Archbold uses its income tax for capital projects, such as street and water improvements.
• was introduced to Linda Chapa, a new village paramedic firefighter II who starts on Sept. 15, and Shane Eicher, street laborer I, who came on board Aug. 31.
• passed a motion approving the payment of bills totaling $1,364,715.36 and the August financial report.
• met in executive session to discuss the sale of property.
