• Fulton County
Cemetery grant:
The village of Archbold received $3,000 for monument maintenance through the first-ever Cemetery Grant Fund. The fund aims to defray the costs of exceptional cemetery maintenance or training cemetery personnel in the maintenance and operation of a cemetery.
In March 2017, Rep. Dick Stein, R-Norwalk, introduced House Bill 168, including the Cemetery Grant Fund, which passed into law and became effective Oct. 29, 2018. This marks the first year of the grant funding, and the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing is awarding $75,357 to 65 cemeteries in 34 counties throughout Ohio.
Officials from the Ohio Department of Commerce were on hand to deliver the check at the cemetery grounds.
