ARCHBOLD — During a brief meeting on Monday, Archbold village council passed one legislative item while talking about several issues throughout the village.
At its last meeting, held on May 18, council voted to not open the village pool this summer while the village’s parks department also made the decision to forego summer ball this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
It was a decision that has drawn criticism from both sides of the issues, but one that village officials said they are standing behind.
“We decided as a (governing) body that we’re not willing to look the other way,” explained council president Kevin Morton. “Which (we believe) will be required to open the pool or as (we’ve seen) will be required to play (summer) ball. I’m still of the opinion that we chose not to put ourselves in that situation.”
“Once you explain it to people they understand,” added councilman Chad Kern when talking about the mandates currently required to open such facilities. “They don’t always agree with it (the decision), but they understand.”
In other business, the board:
• discussed county and township unemployment numbers. Officials explained that currently Fulton County is reporting 21% unemployment numbers through May 23, while German Township numbers remain much lower. Of the 4,800 claims filed last month in the county only 320 were from German Township, according to officials.
• held a second reading on an ordinance amending Archbold Codified Ordinance Chapter dealing with parking restrictions within the village.
• approved amending appropriation ordinance No. 2019-66.
• discussed Sunday’s graduation ceremony and the parade of graduating seniors through the village.
• discussed online bill pay for village utilities. Discussed adding a memo reminding residents of the online/paperless options.
Officials also noted that for now, the village’s playground equipment will also remain “closed.”
