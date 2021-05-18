ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold village council handled a pair of legislative items, one focused on a popular dining option.
Council approved ordinance 2021-40, which creates requirements for mobile food vehicles that wish to operate within the village limits.
The new ordinance defines food trucks as a food establishment that will "store, prepare, package, serve, vends or otherwise provides food and/or beverages for human consumption, and is an establishment that is located upon a vehicle of any kind."
The ordinance will also require a registration for each vehicle with registration and permitting being done via application from the village's engineering and zoning department.
Each permit will cost the vendor $100 annually with no annual permit fee being required of "Mobile Food Vehicles or Mobile Food Vehicle Operators owned or compensated by a food establishment currently operating within the municipal bound from a fixed location."
Also approved Monday was an ordinance amending Chapter 110 of the codified ordinances of the village regarding general licensing provisions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.