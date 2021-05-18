ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold village council handled a pair of legislative items, one focused on a popular dining option.

Council approved ordinance 2021-40, which creates requirements for mobile food vehicles that wish to operate within the village limits.

The new ordinance defines food trucks as a food establishment that will "store, prepare, package, serve, vends or otherwise provides food and/or beverages for human consumption, and is an establishment that is located upon a vehicle of any kind."

The ordinance will also require a registration for each vehicle with registration and permitting being done via application from the village's engineering and zoning department.

Each permit will cost the vendor $100 annually with no annual permit fee being required of "Mobile Food Vehicles or Mobile Food Vehicle Operators owned or compensated by a food establishment currently operating within the municipal bound from a fixed location."

Also approved Monday was an ordinance amending Chapter 110 of the codified ordinances of the village regarding general licensing provisions.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments