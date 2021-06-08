ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold village council approved a handful of legislative items, including one that will help pave the way for the remodeling of one downtown business.
Council approved an application for property tax abatement through the Community Reinvestment Area (CRA program) for MAC’s Convenience Stores, LLC and Circle K.
The abatement, which was approved by the Archbold Local Schools board of education on April 19, will be a 100% abatement for 12 years.
The abatement is an incentive for the company as it plans a project to remodel its property at 107 N. Defiance St.
The approved site plan for the new construction will see the business create an “enhanced site plan to compliment the historic downtown,” while creating a proposed six full-time and six part-time jobs when the $1.3 million project is completed.
Before being approved, village and company officials have continued to collaborate to ensure the developed property is “fitting with the downtown corridor.”
A public meeting was also held on Monday, to give residents the opportunity to discuss the project.
In other business, council:
• appointed members to officers and board members to committees.
• accepted a change order for the Water Treatment Plant GAC Project. The net increase for the change order was $20,659.00
