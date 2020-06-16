ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council held the third and final reading to amend a village codified ordinance on village parking restrictions, while also passing three resolutions.
After holding three readings, council unanimously to adopt codified ordinance Chapter 76 regarding parking restriction.
On May 4, council’s ordinance committee first addressed the issue of parking in front of mailboxes after complaints on Willow Way, located on the village’s south side.
Committee members discussed several options to eliminate the problem including limiting the ordinance to just Willow Way or enacting it for the entire village. The committee, however, didn’t want to “single out” the Willow Way neighborhood. The committee also discussed restricted parking hours, parking on only one side of the street and moving mailboxes.
In the end, the committee recommended that parking be prohibited “within 10 feet of a mailbox in a residential district that has residential mailboxes install at roadside between the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.”
Monday, after three official readings by the council, the ordinance was voted in and village officials noted that they had not heard much from the community on the change.
In other business, council:
• approved a funds transfer from the general fund to the cemetery fund.
• adopted the Fulton County 2020 Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• accepted the bid from Vernon Nagel Inc. for the Brush Creek Sanitary Lift Station Improvement Project. The bid came in at 7% above the village engineer’s estimate at $669,070. Officials noted that legally they can accept any offer that is up to 10% above the estimated cost. Nagel’s offer was the lowest of the two bids received.
• noted hydrant flushing will begin on Thursday.
• discussed the village’s efforts to clean up its drinking water.
• discussed a date for a streets committee meeting to discuss an alleyway near the South Defiance and Stryker streets area of the village.
• reminded residents that they can still turn in the COVID-19 survey that was sent out.
• discussed the village’s park. Resident Mason Babcock was present and asked when the parks would reopen the basketball courts. Park officials noted that they have not been informed by state officials that it is okay to open courts despite the playground and tennis areas of the village’s parks being open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.