ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council approved a handful of legislative items, while also reminding residents of a couple points of interest.
On the agenda were a pair of resolutions to advertise for bids. The first involved an upcoming street resurfacing and improvement project.
Each year, village officials plan a resurfacing project and this year’s plan includes all or part of eight streets, including one that still has its original surface that was put down in 1988.
Buckeye Street tops the list of village roadways that officials hope to resurface with this year’s project. According to village engineer Dexter Krueger, Buckeye Street’s surface is more than 30 years old.
Also on the list for resurfacing are Storrer and Lauber streets, DeGroff Avenue, portions of Grover Lane, Murbach Street, Meadow Road and North Lincoln Street. Additionally, three speed humps at Ruihley Park are also part of the projected project.
The engineer’s estimate for the project is $400,000.
In other business, council:
• renewed its liability insurance from Public Entity Pool of Ohio to provide property and liability insurance.
• approved to begin advertising for bids for Frey Road/County Road 24 water and sanitary sewer improvement project. Officials noted that this coincides with the Jackson Equipment site plan. There will be a public hearing at council’s next meeting (July 20) to okay the planning commissions recommendation to approve the company’s project.
• discussed the village’s new water advisor app. Instructions on how to sign up were mailed to those residents that receive their bill in the mail and emailed to those that receive information that way. Officials also noted that the EPA order stopping municipalities from turning off residents’ water for lack of payment ends on Friday.
