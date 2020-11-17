ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold village council approved a handful of resolutions while also holding the second reading on a pair of ordinances dealing with a wasterwater/water increase.
The rate changes for the village’s wastewater/water increase would 3% raise in rates for both the village’s water and wastewater services.
That change would mean a water rate increase of $3.86 per 1,000 gallons for the first million gallons of usage and $3.28 per 1,000 gallons for the next 10 million. A minimum monthly charge would be $13.98.
The change in wastewater rate would increase to $22.96 (the minimum monthly charge) for the first 1,000 gallons and $4.49 for the next 50,000 gallons.
If approved, both increases would begin with the June 1, 2021, billing.
Also involving the village’s continued water improvements, council gave the go-ahead for administrators to advertise for the granular activated carbon system project.
The project has a preliminary engineer’s estimate of $7,700,000.
In other business, council:
• approved the authorization of the annual amendment to the Indigent Defense Services contract between Fulton County Board of Commissioners and the village. The contract is for a one-year period.
• advanced monies from the general fund to Lugbill 6th/Primrose special assessment fund.
• approved administrators to advertise for bids for the E. Holland Street improvements. The preliminary engineer’s estimate for the project is $1,250,000. The project is from Vine St. to N. Lincoln St. and will include new curb and gutter, new sidewalks, water main, sanitary and storm sewer improvements.
