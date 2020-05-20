ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council handled a pair of legislative items.

The first item was an initial reading on an ordinance to amend the village's parking restrictions.

The second item was a resolution to allow the village administrator and finance director to advertise for bids for the wastewater treatment plant improvements phases I and II.

Council scheduled its next meeting for June 1 at 5:30 p.m.

