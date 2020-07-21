ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council approved a pair of resolutions, while also holding a public hearing concerning the construction of a new business.
Council opened its meeting with a public hearing concerning the Jackson Equipment construction on Frey Road. With no questions from the public, village engineer Dexter Krueger gave council a couple updates on the project.
The new business will provide construction equipment sales and leasing to its customers.
According to Krueger explained that his office and company officials had “dialog” concerning a couple items including “hard surfaces, increased amount of curbing to help the parking areas and stone that would be used in area’s that were not hard surfaces.”
Krueger noted that a site plan was approved by village officials pending those changes and added that he had seen a new site plan that did include those changes.
Council President Kevin Morton did ask about possible dust that would be created in the area when the company opens.
Krueger said that was an issue that was discussed as part of the site plan changes. And according to company representative Jared Stoner: “... there won’t be that much (equipment) traffic and the machines that are there won’t be running every day.”
Council then unanimously passed the planning commission’s recommendation for the project.
In other business, council:
• approved a resolution to award a contract to Peterson Construction Company for the village’s wastewater treatment plant for improvement project, contract 52, phase I and II. Officials noted that the winning bid came in at just under $4.25 million, well under the engineer’s estimate of $6.3-$7 million. Officials noted that Peterson Construction would like to start the project by mid-August.
• authorized the administrator and finance director to apply for, accept and enter into a cooperative agreement for the construction of the wastewater plant improvements projects between the village of Archbold and the Ohio Water Development Authority. Administrator Donna Dettling noted that this is one of several steps the village must take to qualify for a loan through the OWDA. Dettling noted that, currently, the village is looking at a 15-year loan to fund the project.
• discussed that the village’s online income tax forms will soon be fill-in forms.
• learned from Krueger that the engineering department will soon have an email for zoning questions (zoning@archbold.com).
