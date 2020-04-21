ARCHBOLD — Despite not having any legislative items on its agenda, Archbold Village Council held a short online meeting on Monday.
During the meeting, village officials heard a short report from chamber of commerce director Rhonda Leininger concerning the village’s business and topics involving the business community.
“There’s not a lot of people in buildings right now,” explained Leininger. “I did talk to some people, however, that did apply for small business loans. Some also applied at the tail end of the funds being available. Hopefully the next round will pass and I encourage people to try (and apply) again.”
Leininger also shared that several local businesses took the opportunity recently to help residents in some of our local communities.
“I just wanted to share some of the happy vibes of what happened recently,” added Leininger. “I was in touch with Frozen Specialties and they wanted to do something for the (local) communities.”
Leininger explained that both Frozen Specialties and McDonalds donated food items throughout local communities in both Fulton and Defiance counties through organizations like Defiance Hospice, Wauseon, Evergreen, Archbold and Delta outreach programs.
Council also discussed groups of youngsters using the village’s ball diamonds and football field during this time of social distancing.
Mayor Brad Grime noted that he had received several phone calls and email regarding groups of youngsters gathering recently and he wanted council’s opinions on what steps to take.
“I’ve been getting a lot of calls and have had people bring to my attention that a lot of baseball games are being played and that kids are getting together playing football,” explained Grime. “But I wanted to ask your opinion, are we going to discourage this type of activity? I’m looking for input from council. I’m struggling chasing kids from fields, my heart pours out to them.”
Council members agreed that, personally, they didn’t have a problem with village youngsters getting out of the house. But they also noted that they thought the village needed to keep its regulations consistent with rules that have recently been passed about park, playground and court usage.
“I don’t have a problem with it,” explained Councilman Kevin Morton. “But I don’t know how you can make the exception according to the standards that have been issued.
“I don’t make these comments because I’m in favor (of kids being not allowed to do this),” added Morton. “I do it because of the mandates that have been handed down (about social distancing). I’m not really sure how we could allow it. We closed basketball courts, the reason we took the hoops down was we didn’t have the ability to police every hoop in town, so it forced us to spend money to take them down because people wouldn’t comply.”
Grime agreed to check further into how much of this “group” activity was going on with other village entities and school officials.
In other business, council:
• discussed a survey that village officials and chamber of commerce officials will try to distribute to village business owners. The survey includes 17 questions about how businesses are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• discussed the water department’s annual report. Councilman Vaughn Bentz commended director Scott Schultz on reducing the amount of “lost” water the village had last year. That lost water is water that water department officials can’t account for. Said Bentz: “We really got on him a little bit last year to try to reduce that number and they really did a good job of limiting that since then.”
• approved meeting minutes from the special meeting on April 2 and regular meeting on April 6.
• approved bills and payroll in the amount of $342,649.48 and the March financials.
• set next meeting for May 4 at 5:30 p.m. and discussed having that meeting also via Zoom, while possibly streaming the meeting live on the village’s Facebook page.
