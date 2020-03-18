ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Village Council held its bi-monthly meeting on Monday and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
On Monday, officials handled a pair of legislative items, while also discussing some changes around the village.
“It’s been weird,” said village administrator Donna Detling. “We’re still (holding our) meetings face-to-face with council and we’re doing the best to keep our (social) distance from one another.”
Archbold officials have, however, made other changes in their day-to-day operations.
Village offices are closed at this time, but officials are still keeping office hours and will be available via phone. Officials also noted that utility bill payments and tax forms can be dropped off in the office night dropbox.
“We have locked up our building,” explained Dettling. “We’re asking people to drop things in the lock boxes and I think for the most part we’re going to be able to accommodate most people. We understand that it’s tax time and that is frustrating for some, but we’re doing the best we can to try and achieve the mandates that the state has handed out.”
For questions or help, village officials ask residents to call the village offices at 419-445-4726.
The change in operation methods also meant that village officials have had to change the focus of their on-going comprehensive plan.
The purpose of updating the village’s plan is “to ensure the plan reflects appropriate priorities and strategies that are consistent with best practices and available resources. The plan will help guide community officials for the next five or more years in areas such as neighborhoods, land use and development, parks and recreation, infrastructure, community services and facilities, and transportation.”
A community meeting planned for later this month has been cancelled, but residents can still take the online survey at https://s.zoomerang.com/r/ArchboldCommunitySurvey.
“We’ve had to delay our community meeting,” explained Dettling about the plan that was last updated in 1989. “But we’ve still gotten over 200 responses online. We’re going to keep working on it, unfortunately it’s going to drag out a little longer than we hoped.”
Dettling added officials hope to hold a community meeting sometime this summer.
In other business, council:
• accepted the bid from Hillabrand & Sons Construction for the Woodland Oaks II improvements. The cost of the project for the total reconstruction of the road came in just under $1.3 million. The company also is currently doing the water project near Miller Avenue and South Defiance Street. When that project is completed, village officials believe the street project will begin.
• amended appropriations to ordinance 2019-66.
• scheduled its next meeting for April 6 at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.