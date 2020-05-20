ARCHBOLD — Gov. Mike DeWine has given the go-ahead for the state to start reopening. And with the governor's approval to reopen was the okay for communities to open their swimming pools and begin their summer baseball and softball programs.
But for communities to start those programs, a strict list of guidelines also must be followed.
After looking at the guidelines, officials in the village of Archbold along with its parks and recreation department have decided that opening the village pool and starting the summer ball programs would be a step in the wrong direction for the community.
"We made the decision to close the pool on May 6," commented parks and recreation department director Jen Kidder. "There were some questions raised when we made that decision and (village) council wanted to discuss it and we confirmed it (Monday evening) to stay closed.
"We also made the decision (to not play summer) baseball and softball," added Kidder. "Our board expressed some concerns (with playing) and raised some very good questions. I've been a part of so many meetings and I keep hearing the saying: 'Just because you can do something, doesn't mean you should.'"
Kidder also noted that a recent survey sent to participants and their families weighed heavily on the decision to cancel the summer ball season.
"We decided to take the route of doing a survey, and ask for feedback," said Kidder. "And honestly it was pretty amazing feedback. We told them of the stipulations that we would have to follow and, honestly a huge number of people, weren't interested in partaking anymore and that really surprised me.
"Even the coaches weren't enthusiastic about coaching under the circumstances with the guidelines laid out by the state," added Kidder. "So we took everything into consideration and all the things we would have to do, to do it right and it really changed the whole dynamic."
Kidder admitted that her focus since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was to have everything ready for Archbold's youngsters to be able to participate in their regular activities this summer. And when the first announcements came about reopening the state she, like everyone, was hopeful. But to follow the guidelines, Kidder noted that she thought it might take away from the positive experience officials want children to have with their community programs.
"I think people heard that pools can open and that you can play ball and that was easy to hear," explained Kidder. "But when you sit down and look at all of the guidelines (from the state) and all that has to happen in order to maintain (summer programs) and it changes the whole scope."
Kidder admitted that she was devastated by the decision to cancel so many summer activities, but she also said she and other village officials are hopeful that if restrictions change, that activities will be added later this summer.
"This has been really tough," admitted Kidder. "Hopefully things change and turn around where the guidelines will loosen up.
"I firmly believe that we'll do something later in the summer," Kidder continued. "For right now, we're going to have to get creative to get the kids involved here in Archbold. After Memorial Day we'll take another look at things and maybe change direction a bit and start something new and look for exciting new things for our kids to do."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.