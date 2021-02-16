ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council approved a handful of legislative items.

Officials took another step forward in the village’s water plant improvement project.

On Monday, village officials awarded the project contract to Peterson Construction Company. Peterson’s bid came in just under $7.6 million in a project that drew an engineer’s estimate of $8.2-$9.2 million.

The Peterson Construction bid was the lowest of the four bids received by the village.

In other business, council:

• approved renewal applications for farmland in the agricultural district designation.

• okayed amending appropriation ordinance 2020-67 to provide for an increase in appropriations in the L.E. Short Sidewalk Fund. The amount of $710.86 was transferred from the fund to the general fund. The amount of money was designated as a donation for the mural wall.

• authorized the administrator to submit a rural business development grant application ot the U.s. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to capitalize a small business revolving loan fund and allocate matching funds from the general fund.

