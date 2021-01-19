ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, Archbold Village Council handled several pieces of legislation, including one that focuses on warmer weather.
In a renewal that will not expire until 2046, village officials voted to extend its agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife.
The agreement, which was originally signed in 2011, will see ODNR “provide free public fishing” in Archbold’s reservoir No. 1. The agreement also grants ODNR the right to manage the fishery program in the reservoir, while also allowing the ODNR to enforce all fishing and wildlife laws.
According to a release by the ODNR, the state stocked reservoir No. 1 with 1,000 channel catfish in the fall of 2016, while adding another 1,000 channel catfish (fingerlings) in the spring of 2020.
The numbers also showed the reservoir boasting a largemouth bass population.
In other business, council:
• approved adjusting rates that will be charged for cemetery/burial spaces. Non-ribboned area’s will be $400 per single grave for village residents and $575 per single grave for non-residents (non-prperty taxpaying). Ribboned areas will be $500 per single grave for village residents and $750 per single grave for non-residents. Deed transfers and grave opening charges shall will be: deed transfer ($100); grave opening ($500); grave/monument opening for cremation remains ($250); grave opening for infant burial ($250) and Saturday/Sunday/holiday grave opening ($100 additional).
• accepted a proposal from Terry Henricks Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep for a 2021 1500 2x4 3.6L V6 truck for the street department. The quoted amount was for an amount not to exceed $22,490.
• okayed change order No. 2 for the wastewater treatment plant improvements phase I. The net increase is for $2,669.
• okayed a change order for the wastewater treatment plant improvements phase II. The change order comes with no cost change to the contract due to the “change order tracking deductions from the contract allowances.”
• authorized the village administrator and finance director to apply for, accept and enter into a cooperative agreement for construction of the GAC and UV treatment facilities and other water plant improvements between the village and the Ohio Water Development Authority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.