ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, the Archbold village council approved a resolution that will help bring federal COVID-19 funding to the village.
The funding was made available through Fulton County officials, who received $1.46 million in grant funds to help county municipalities. Archbold’s share will be approximately $87,000 that the village can then use to help defray costs that have come with battling the coronavirus pandemic.
According to village officials, funding can be used to help pay for employees put on administrative leave due to COVID-19 and also costs incurred through extended sick leaves and paid medical family leave due to the virus.
Funds can also go toward paying for supplies, signs, legal services and any other items that were a result of COVID-19.
Said Mayor Brad Grime about the funds: “It doesn’t make us whole, but it gets us close ...”
In other business, council:
• accepted a bid from Crestline Paving and Excavating for miscellaneous street resurfacing and improvement projects. The engineer’s estimated cost of the project was $395,000 and the winning bid came in just over $382,000. Some of the streets that will be getting attention during the project are Buckehye, Stoerer, Lauber, DeGraff, Clover Lane and Meadow Road. The project also accounts for speed bumps to be placed at Ruihley Park.
• discussed a recent meeting with Fulton County Health Department officials regarding COVID-19.
• learned from Norfolk Southern officials that “due to unforseen additional work” that the village’s railroad crossing project will not be finished on schedule.
• learned that village administrators will be purchasing another website provider that will allow officials and website visitors several new features. According to village administrator Donna Dettling, when complete, the new website will allow for photo galleries, online form fill-in, online bill pay and will help officials get information out through other online media like Facebook. Officials expect the new website to be live sometime in November. “It’s really going to help get information out to the public,” said Grime. “Once you get on this new website you’re really going to be able to do a lot and use it.”
• approved bills and payroll in the amount of $592,464.42.
