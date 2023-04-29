Voters in two area school districts — Archbold and Napoleon — have some weighty tax levies to decide during Tuesday’s primary, but the list of election items throughout local counties is light with only one contested political race (in Hicksville).
The largest property tax levy is in the Archbold Area Schools district where administrators are asking voters to approve a new 9.96-mill, five-year levy for operating expenses to counter the district’s expected future deficit spending.
This is expected to reach $2.5 million by June 30, 2025, according to Superintendent Jayson Selgo, under the current situation.
“The only way to avoid the deficit is to drastically recuce expenses or to seek additional funds,” Selgo stated.
If approved, the levy would generate approximately $2.7 million annually for current expenses. And it would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $348.60 more per year.
Napoleon Are City Schools (NACS) voters will decide two additional levies — one for a building project, the other to operate a public library.
NACS is proposing a 7.6-mill property tax levy with two components — a 3.1-mill, 37-year bond issue for building construction and a 4.5-mill, five-year operating levy for current expenses.
This would finance a $21.5 building expansion to upgrade facilities and construct a new multi-purpose building for such things as agricultural education, career technology, athletics and recreation. The latter would be made available to the public as well.
If this levy passes, the owner of a property valued at $100,000 could expect to see annual taxes increase by $266.
NACS also filed a new 0.5-mill, continuing levy on behalf of Napoleon Public Library for current expenses. It is expected to bring in about $205,000 during its first year, if approved.
The owner of a home valued at $100,000 would see annual property taxes increase by $17.50.
If both Napoleon levies pass, taxes in the above two examples would rise by $283.50 per year.
No other issues are on the ballot in Henry County, and although there are a number of political races up for election this year, none are contested in the primary.
The only contested election in the area is in Hicksville. With early voting having begun in early April, that community’s voters already are deciding a Republican Party primary for two village council seats. Seeking the nomination are Kent Miller, former village administrator; John Hart, former council candidate; and Chad Bassett, a council incumbent. (A more detailed story about the candidates appeared in last Saturday’s Crescent-News.)
The winners will move on to the November general election where they could be unopposed for four-year terms beginning in January as no Democrats have filed for the seat. Independents will have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 9 to file.
Hicksville council’s other four council seats will be on the ballot in 2025.
Besides the Archbold Area Schools levy mentioned above, six other issues are on the ballot in Fulton County:
• Clinton Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road repair. The replacement component would allow the township to collect taxes on updated property tax valuation rates, if the levy is approved.
• Evergreen Library: A 0.4-mill, five-year renewal for current expenses.
• Fayette Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses and a 2-mill, five-year renal levy for parks and recreation.
• German Township: a 1.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and EMS services provided by the Archbold-German Township Fire Department.
• Pike Township: A 1-mill, five-year renewal levy with an increase for fire and EMS services. The additional component is 0.5-mill combined with the 0.5-mill renewal component for a new amount of 1 mill if the levy passes.
Three area counties — Paulding, Putnam and Williams — have no primaries this spring.
