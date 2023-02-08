ARCHBOLD — Village council here has taken action against the further establishment of additional "small box discount stores" in this town.
A related resolution was one of three legislative items handled by council during its regular meeting Monday.
The resolution was given a first reading Monday, but not passed, thus returning for a second reading at council's next meeting on Feb. 20. Three readings are expected, according to Village Administrator Donna Dettling, before a final vote is taken.
The legislation would establish a moratorium on the aforementioned discount stores, and specifically mentions Dollar General and others. Dollar General recently built a second store at Fulton County Road 24 and Ohio 2 on the west side of Archbold, giving the town a second location in addition to the one on South Defiance Street (Ohio 66).
"The terminology 'small box discount store' is intended to include stores such as the following: Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Five Below, and others not listed here which provide the same type of merchandise and price points as the aforementioned stores," the resolution stated. "Any contested determination of an applicant’s status as a 'small box discount store' shall be at the discretion of the mayor and council."
A preceding section of the resolution provides more specifics about such a store.
"The definition of 'small box discount store' means a retail store that is 13,000 square-feet or less in size, which offers for sale primarily consumable products and continuously offers majority of the items in their inventory for sale at a price less than ten dollars ($10.00) per item. 'Small box discount store' does not include stores that: (i) contain a pharmacy, (ii) sell gasoline or diesel fuel, (iii) employ a growth strategy based on targeting a specific customer segment, or (iv) primarily sell specialty food items (i.e. meats, seafood, cheese, or oils and vinegars)."
Dettling informed The Crescent-News that the measure was based on the action taken by another municipality recently.
Moving to another legislative matter Monday, council approved a resolution allowing a community garden lease with Archhold Community Garden Group.
According to the legislation, the organization will establish a community garden on 0.4 acre of land on West Williams Street next to the Scout Cabin parking lot. The cost is $1 per year.
The resolution notes that the intent is "to create a welcoming outdoor community place where the focus is to provide opportunities to serve the community and for the community to be involved in something greater than themselves. The community garden will provide opportunities to teach adults and children how to care for a garden as well as making healthy food choices; providing a place of relaxation and rejuvenation; taking provide in what is planted, tended and picked; establishing sustainable gardening techniques; and promoting beauty and growth for our community."
In other business Monday, council:
• approved an emergency resolution renewing an employment agreement with Jim Wyse as the village's economic development coordinator. The resolution's emergency clause allows the legislation to become law immediately rather than after a waiting period.
• received a presentation on the police department activities in 2022 from Chief Leo Wixom III. His report noted that calls for service totaled 10,420 last year — most of which were business and residential checks — while 184 traffic citations were issued along with 1,170 warnings. Some 64 traffic crashes were handled, seven of them involving injuries.
• heard a proclamation from Mayor Brad Grime designating "Career and Technical Education Month" in February.
• received year-end reports on the village water and wastewater departments. Income from village water sales totaled $2,375,080.35 in 2022.
• received the 2022 report from the village engineering and zoning department. It noted that $4.6 million was invested last year in Archbold in major construction projects such as work at Conagra, an expansion at Systech Handling and Dollar General's site plan.
• was informed that receipts from the village's 1.8% income tax totaled $506,054.73 in January, down 0.1% from January 2022. Although the additional 0.3% portion of the tax approved by Archbold voters in 2022 came online this year, Dettling stated that "there are some software changes and collection timing issues that are being sorted out."
• met in executive session to discuss employment.
