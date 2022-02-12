NAPOLEON — An Archbold man was sentenced here Thursday in Napoleon Municipal Court for causing a traffic crash fatality last year near Ridgeville Corners.
Robert Hawk, 31, previously had pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor; and failure to yield, a minor misdemeanor.
He was fined $500 by Visiting Judge Kevin Smith of Findlay for the vehicular manslaughter charge and given 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 87 days suspended. The order included requirements that he complete an assessment recommended by his probation officer and successfully complete a year-long period of probation.
Additionally, Hawk’s operator’s license was suspended for one-year and he was fined $150 for the failure to yield charge.
He had pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 15 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Hawk was charged with the above two offenses by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic crash on June 15 at Ohio 34 and Henry County Road 24, about four miles northwest of Ridgeville Corners, that took the life of William Stahler, 49, Montpelier.
Deputies had alleged that Hawk was driving a Dodge Journey SUV southbound on Road 24, when he caused a collision by pulling into the path of Stahler’s motorcycle, which was eastbound on Ohio 34. Stahler was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene not long after the collision.
The charges against Hawk were filed into Napoleon Municipal Court on Nov. 1, according to court records. Hawk entered guilty pleas at his arraignment on Nov. 15.
