ARCHBOLD — During its meeting on Monday, the Archbold Village Council approved a new village ordinance that will affect anyone driving through the village.
Officials okayed an ordinance that will prohibit a right-hand turn on red at the intersection of Stryker and Defiance streets. The new ordinance will make it illegal for traffic facing east on Stryker Street to turn right (south) onto Defiance Street after stopping for a red light.
“We’re going to make the change immediately,” explained village administrator Donna Dettling. “We’ve had several close calls there within the last six months. We’ll be lenient with the tickets at first and we’re working on getting signage up. What we really want to do right now is just make the public aware of the change.”
In other business, council:
• authorized continued sales of personal property by through the internet website govdeals.com.
• accepted a change order for the West Barre and West Field resurfacing contract. The change order was for a reduction of $76,081.96, bringing the total cost of the project to $548,910.04.
• accepted a proposal from Terry Hendricks for a 2020 Ram 1500 regular cab service truck for the water department with a cost of $21,755.00.
• authorized biding for the Brush Creek sanitary lift station improvements contract.
• authorized bidding for the Woodland Oaks II improvements contract.
• adjusted certain water and wastewater rates.
• passed proclamations in celebration of February as career and technical education month and observing February as prostate cancer awareness and education month.
• scheduled the next meeting for Feb. 17.
