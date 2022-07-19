ARCHBOLD — Village council here tied up a loose end with the town’s big quality improvement project and also opened up bidding for an upcoming sewer project of considerable significance during its meeting Monday.
Council discussed the village planning commission’s approval of plans for another retail store (see below).
Those two matters were the only legislative items handled by council during its first of two meetings this month. Each was let lie after a first reading.
The first resolution approved by council allows a final change order totaling $24,628 for the granulated activated carbon (GAC) project at the village’s water plant near its reservoirs on the east side of town.
Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, started the project last year on a contracted price of $7.7 million. The filtration system — installed as part of an EPA mandate to eliminate trihalomethanes in the drinking water — went online in April.
Archbold Village Administrator Donna Dettling told The Crescent-News in early June that the system was functioning as intended.
Moving to another matter, council let lie a resolution allowing bids to be advertised for a good-sized sanitary sewer lining project covering one quadrant of the village.
According to the resolution, the project “will rehabilitate a majority of existing sanitary sewers in the northwest section of Archbold. ... The project will create a new pipe inside the old pipe, increasing flow characteristics while sealing the cracks and joints, and sacrificing a small percentage of pipe area.”
The area lies west of North Defiance Street (Ohio 66) and Stryker Street (Ohio 2.)
The project’s estimated cost is $1.27 million.
A large share of the expected cost ($454,225.98) will come from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund with the remainder covered by village capital improvement funds, according to Dettling.
She said the sewer was examined with video beforehand “so that we know what we’re up against before we bid the project out.” Similar projects may be undertaken in the future by village quadrant to preserve the city’s sewer system, Dettling indicated.
The resolutions each contained an emergency clause allowing them to become law upon passage.
However, as only four of council’s six members were present Monday, council lacked the requisite number of votes (five) needed to suspend procedural rules and move the legislation to a final vote. Therefore, each will return for a second reading at council’s next meeting on Aug. 1.
Also Monday, Council Member Karla Ball — a planning commission member — informed council that the commission approved a site plan for another Dollar General Store in Archbold.
This one will be built at the corner of Fulton County Road Road 24 and Ohio 2 on Archbold’s west edge.
Council approved an annexation request in May for the property (5.9228 acres).
Archbold’s other Dollar General store is located at 1805 S. Defiance St. (Ohio 66).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.