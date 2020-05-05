ARCHBOLD — An Archbold home was damaged extensively by a fire Sunday afternoon.
According to Archbold Fire Chief David Davis, firefighters were called at 5:46 p.m. to 04518 County Road 20. Providing mutual aid were fire crews from Ridgeville Township, Wauseon and Morenci, Mich.
Davis relayed that the fire original spread from a grill on the patio and spread to the home, causing heavy damage. He reported approximately $121,500 worth of damage to the structure and contents.
No injuries were reported.
The family was displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
According to the Fulton County auditor’s website, the property is owned by John and Rachel Horning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.