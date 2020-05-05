ARCHBOLD — An Archbold home was damaged extensively by a fire Sunday afternoon.

According to Archbold Fire Chief David Davis, firefighters were called at 5:46 p.m. to 04518 County Road 20. Providing mutual aid were fire crews from Ridgeville Township, Wauseon and Morenci, Mich.

Davis relayed that the fire original spread from a grill on the patio and spread to the home, causing heavy damage. He reported approximately $121,500 worth of damage to the structure and contents.

No injuries were reported.

The family was displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

According to the Fulton County auditor’s website, the property is owned by John and Rachel Horning.

