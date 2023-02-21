ARCHBOLD — Legislation declaring a moratorium on discount stores such as Dollar General received another hearing during Archbold Village Council’s meeting Monday night while a stepped-up resurfacing program for 2023 received approval.
Those topics were two of the four legislative items handled by council during its second meeting of the month.
An emergency resolution passed by council allows bids to be sought for the village’s 2023 street resurfacing contract, which is approximately double in size when compared to a typical year, according to Archbold Administrator Donna Dettling. The village’s resurfacing program calls for repaving Walnut Street; South Lincoln Street, between West Barre Road and Union Street; Meadow Road, between Murbach Street and East Holland Street; and Willow Way, between South Defiance Street to Pin Oak Place; and Linden Place.
According to the resolution, the engineer’s estimate for the work is $420,000.
“Normally we do at least ($200,000) every year,” explained Dettling. “But because we’re not doing a big street rebuild this year we decided to bump that up and do more so that the community would see more benefit from the capital dollars.”
The resolution’s emergency clause allows it to become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
The larger resurfacing project will join a water main project and a remodel of the village hall as Archbold’s infrastructure focuses this year.
“Those are the three priorities this year with capital funding,” said Dettling, who noted that bids should be authorized on the latter two projects in March.
Given a second reading Monday was a resolution establishing a moratorium on certain discount stores, specifically mentioning Dollar General and others. The resolution is expected to receive a third and final reading at council’s March 6 meeting before the resolution is decided.
Dollar General recently built a second store at Fulton County Road 24 and Ohio 2 on the west side of Archbold, giving the town a second location in addition to the one on South Defiance Street (Ohio 66).
“We really don’t want another Dollar General,” said Dettling. “We just got our second one. We really don’t want a third or fourth one, and that is really the push behind it. ... I guess the issue with them is they do impact the grocery store and some of the other retail opportunities.”
Moving to another legislative matter Monday, council held a second reading on a resolution allowing a community garden lease with Archbold Community Garden Group. A third and final reading is planned on March 6. According to the legislation, the organization will establish a community garden on 0.4 acre of land on West Williams Street next to the Scout Cabin parking lot. The cost would be $1 per year.
The garden group plans to hold a public meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Scout Cabin to discuss the effort, according to Dettling.
“We’re thinking it’s going to be great, everything’s going to be okay because we’ve been talking about this for several months, and we’ll just adopt it in March when it comes back,” she said.
The resolution notes that the intent is “to create a welcoming outdoor community place where the focus is to provide opportunities to serve the community and for the community to be involved in something greater than themselves. The community garden will provide opportunities to teach adults and children how to care for a garden as well as making healthy food choices; providing a place of relaxation and rejuvenation; taking provide in what is planted, tended and picked; establishing sustainable gardening techniques; and promoting beauty and growth for our community.”
In other business Monday, council approved an emergency resolution allowing the village to participate in the Ohio Department of Transportation purchasing program. Generally speaking, this can allow the village to purchase equipment at favorable prices.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.