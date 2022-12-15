ARCHBOLD — An annual tradition in this town is the light display at the town’s major park just west of the downtown.
The village’s “Festival of Lights” at Ruihley Park kicked off the Friday after Thanksgiving and will continue just past the new year, according to the municipal parks and recreation director, Jen Kidder.
She said the varied light display is a tradition that dates back approximately 25 years.
The drive-through display allows observers the convenience of remaining in their cars as they cruise not only through the park, but around it on surrounding streets — West Holland Street on the south, Bankey Avenue on the west and Walnut Street on the north. Entrants can access the display from the east on West Williams Street.
A variety of lights can be seen such as a more traditional nativity-type scene with camels and wisemen to one highlighting Fulton County’s agricultural nature with tractors and farm animals.
The latter includes the image of a John Deere 3010 tractor that is very visible during the day from West Holland Street on the park’s southern border because it is painted green and yellow. It’s outlined in lights so it will come alive at night as well, but it is more easily spotted in the day than the other displays.
According to Kidder, this display was provided by local resident Ruth Beck.
Kidder noted that the “Festival of Lights” is a partnership between the village government and the Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce, with volunteers helping put things up before Thanksgiving weekend. They are then flipped on that Friday during what is known as the “Parade of Lights.”
“We start putting them up the second week of November,” Kidder said. “... We have everything in place to be turned on the Friday after Thanksgiving.”
The lights are on a timer from around sunset to midnight each day until Jan. 2.
