• Fulton County
Brief meeting:
During its meeting on Monday, the Archbold Village Council passed its lone legislative item. Council accepted the recommendation from the Archbold Planning Commission to re-zone the property at 109 E. Mechanic St. Council set its next meeting for March 16 at 5:30 p.m.
