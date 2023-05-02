ARCHBOLD — Archbold Village Council made an adjustment on the hiring process of a new assistant administrator during its meeting Monday evening.
Following an executive session, council instructed Administrator Donna Dettling to repost the position to make it clear that whoever is hired will succeed the administrator. Dettling plans to retire in the not-to-distant future.
“... so it’ll be posed so that people understand that they’re coming in as assistant administrator and then will take over for me when I retire,” she explained. “So they instructed to me post again, which I’m going to do, and then later this month we’ll hopefully interview.”
Also Monday, Dettling provided a strong quarterly report on the village’s new granulated activated carbon (GAC) system at the water plant. This provides a new filtration system to deal with trihalomethanes, a treatment bi-product that had caused the village to issued Ohio EPA-required health notices. However, these are no longer needed, according to Dettling.
“What we did with our GAC is working absolutely fantastic,” she told The Crescent-News.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved a resolution allowing the administrator to enter a one-year power supply agreement with Energy Harbor for the village’s largest electricity accounts, such as the water and wastewater plants.
• welcomed new police officer Adam Berg.
• was updated on village income tax receipts, which are up 16.9%. This includes the 0.3-percent increase that was approved by village voters last year. However, with this subtracted, noted Dettling, receipts would be down 2.6%.
• heard Mayor Brad Grime provide a proclamation supporting the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.
