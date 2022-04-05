ARCHBOLD — Village council here approved two legislative items and was updated on income tax receipts during its first meeting of the month Monday evening.
According to Administrator Donna Dettling, receipts from the village's 1.5% income tax were up 6.5% through March when compared to the 2021 figure.
Receipts have totaled approximately $1,296,000 in the first three months of 2022 compared to $1,217,000 in the first quarter of 2021, she reported.
The village is asking voters to approve a 0.3% tax increase at the May 3 election. If approved, this would raise the income tax from 1.5% to 1.8%.
The additional amount would bring in about $970,000 annually, according to Dettling, and would help fund the hiring of four full-time EMTs/firefighters and relieve pressure on the general fund to provide for emergency services. She previously said these positions were needed to meet "minimum staffing requirements" of the village's EMS contract with Fulton County.
The income tax is levied on earned income of Archbold residents and those who work there. Residents who pay income to other communities where they work are given a full 1.5% credit for paying that tax.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved an emergency resolution allowing participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation's 2022 road salt contract. The emergency clause allows the legislation to become law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular waiting period.
• passed an emergency ordinance adopting the village's codified ordinances passed since January.
• learned that the Archbold-German Township Fire Department handled 90 service calls in March.
• discussed the water and wastewater comparison prepared by Detlting. This compares the village's water and sewer rates with those from surrounding communities.
